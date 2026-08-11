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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lykis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lykis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 88.65% to Rs 126.68 crore

Net profit of Lykis reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.65% to Rs 126.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales126.6867.15 89 OPM %2.950.13 -PBDT5.56-0.13 LP PBT5.28-0.46 LP NP3.90-0.46 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:17 PM IST