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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 73.10% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.10% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 14.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.776.58 -73 14.7216.69 -12 OPM %19.21-231.76 -4.69-89.75 - PBDT0.38-15.25 LP 1.92-14.98 LP PBT0.33-15.30 LP 1.71-15.19 LP NP0.35-15.28 LP 1.73-15.17 LP

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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