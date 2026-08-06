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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the June 2026 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 27.42 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) declined 4.41% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 27.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.4226.78 2 OPM %31.9533.79 -PBDT8.959.26 -3 PBT8.709.10 -4 NP6.516.81 -4

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST