M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 59.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 145.94 crore

Net profit of M K Proteins declined 59.29% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 145.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.69% to Rs 6.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 382.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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