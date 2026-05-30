M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 59.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 145.94 croreNet profit of M K Proteins declined 59.29% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 145.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.69% to Rs 6.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.02% to Rs 382.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales145.94137.20 6 382.88267.71 43 OPM %1.713.40 -2.984.65 - PBDT1.834.01 -54 9.8311.81 -17 PBT1.723.92 -56 9.3911.46 -18 NP1.142.80 -59 6.838.40 -19
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST