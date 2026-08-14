M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 60.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 115.16 crore

Net profit of M K Proteins declined 60.68% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 115.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.16114.952.194.782.004.801.854.701.383.51

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