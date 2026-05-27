Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 39.72 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 9.68% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 114.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.7230.59 30 114.42119.29 -4 OPM %-0.25-1.18 -0.810.27 - PBDT0.470.40 18 1.150.93 24 PBT0.460.38 21 1.080.87 24 NP0.280.31 -10 0.720.62 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2026 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.88% in the March 2026 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.88% in the March 2026 quarter

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 276.33% in the March 2026 quarter

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 276.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 7525.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 7525.00% in the March 2026 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance