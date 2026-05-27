M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 39.72 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 9.68% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 114.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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