M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 15.79 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.7922.064.24-1.310.170.140.150.130.160.08

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