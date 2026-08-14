M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.94% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.94% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.6922.065.11-1.130.200.190.190.170.190.13

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