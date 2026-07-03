M&M Finance gains after Q1 disbursement climbs 21% YoY to Rs 15,560 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services added 2.47% to Rs 326 after reporting estimated overall disbursement of Rs 15,560 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up 21% YoY over 30 June 2025 (excluding finance lease).

The NBFCs business assets jumped around 12% YoY at approximately Rs 1,37,300 crore. The Collection Efficiency (CE) is estimated at 95% for Q1 FY27 (in Q1 FY26, CE was 95%).

The companys liquidity position stood at Rs 14,600 crore as on 30th June 2026.

As on 30 June, 2026, Stage-3 is estimated in the range of 3.4% to 3.5% (3.4% as on March 31, 2026, and 3.8% as on June 30, 2025) and Stage-2 is estimated in the range of 4.9 % to 5.0% (4.8% as on March 31, 2026, and 5.9% as on June 30, 2025).

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of Indias leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 12 million customers. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs, and also offers fixed deposits. The company has 1,348 offices and reaches out to customers spread over 518,000 villages and 8,000 towns across the country, transforming more than 1.2 crore lives.

The NBFC's consolidated net profit surged 105.16% to Rs 938.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 457.22 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.37% YoY to Rs 5,538.73 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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