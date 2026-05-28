M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 429.02 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 34.39% to Rs 44.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 429.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.03% to Rs 98.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 1573.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1510.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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