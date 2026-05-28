M M Forgings standalone net profit rises 32.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 412.70 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 32.80% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 412.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 353.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.83% to Rs 113.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 1528.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1462.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

412.70353.771528.591462.7118.9420.4718.0220.1163.4165.54221.62262.3738.7142.89129.42179.9248.1036.22113.31136.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News