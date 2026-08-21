M.V.K. Agro Food Product consolidated net profit rises 84.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 105.94% to Rs 65.55 crore

Net profit of M.V.K. Agro Food Product rose 84.93% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 105.94% to Rs 65.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.5531.8310.7918.359.774.997.643.826.383.45

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