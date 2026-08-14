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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060 0 OPM %-66.670 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.04-0.01 -300

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST