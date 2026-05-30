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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 56.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 56.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 254.57 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 56.85% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 254.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.99% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 808.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 810.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales254.57245.86 4 808.71810.17 0 OPM %0.643.13 -2.483.10 - PBDT4.437.94 -44 25.2227.17 -7 PBT2.516.22 -60 17.7421.65 -18 NP1.703.94 -57 13.0315.51 -16

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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