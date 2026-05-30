Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 56.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 254.57 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 56.85% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 254.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.99% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 808.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 810.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

254.57245.86808.71810.170.643.132.483.104.437.9425.2227.172.516.2217.7421.651.703.9413.0315.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News