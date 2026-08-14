Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 13.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 231.86 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium rose 13.55% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 231.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 211.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.231.86211.192.322.346.305.484.323.663.102.73

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