Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.84% to Rs 32.23 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.84% to Rs 32.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.2321.8078.0060.78-14.12-16.00-19.41-20.93-19.41-20.93

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