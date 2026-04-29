Macfos consolidated net profit rises 102.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.24% to Rs 102.14 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 102.67% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.24% to Rs 102.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.08% to Rs 25.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.06% to Rs 308.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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