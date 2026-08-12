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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macfos consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Macfos consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales rise 37.24% to Rs 81.34 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 17.14% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 81.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.3459.27 37 OPM %10.6112.52 -PBDT8.757.46 17 PBT7.916.71 18 NP5.814.96 17

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST