Macfos consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.24% to Rs 81.34 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 17.14% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 81.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.81.3459.2710.6112.528.757.467.916.715.814.96

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