Mach Travel Solutions consolidated net profit rises 298.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 538.06% to Rs 144.33 crore

Net profit of Mach Travel Solutions rose 298.70% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 538.06% to Rs 144.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.144.3322.624.774.868.671.498.241.396.141.54

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