Machhar Industries consolidated net profit rises 163.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.22% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries rose 163.64% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.22% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.083.518.066.270.490.220.390.120.290.11

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