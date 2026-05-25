Machhar Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 293.33% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 15.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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