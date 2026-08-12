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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 133.01 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 66.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.01112.84 18 OPM %9.548.39 -PBDT6.515.91 10 PBT1.103.56 -69 NP0.682.00 -66

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST