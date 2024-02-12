Sensex (    %)
                        
Mackinnon Mackenzie &amp; Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore
Net loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130.14 -7 OPM %-484.6271.43 -PBDT-0.580.11 PL PBT-0.580.11 PL NP-30.580.11 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

