Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130.14 -7 OPM %-484.6271.43 -PBDT-0.580.11 PL PBT-0.580.11 PL NP-30.580.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content