Net loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 30.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.130.14-484.6271.43-0.580.11-0.580.11-30.580.11