Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 110.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.05% to Rs 95.24 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 110.09% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.05% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.95.2461.0316.1912.9815.107.8712.956.119.584.56

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