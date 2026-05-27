Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 100.29 croreNet profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 18.02% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 100.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.14% to Rs 33.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 333.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.2980.01 25 333.18261.82 27 OPM %16.2017.87 -16.1815.87 - PBDT15.6314.28 9 52.6841.35 27 PBT13.6512.67 8 45.2835.41 28 NP10.158.60 18 33.8725.44 33
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST