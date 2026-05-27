Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 100.29 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 18.02% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 100.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.14% to Rs 33.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 333.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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