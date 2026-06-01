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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madala Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Madala Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net loss of Madala Holdings reported to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.63% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 13.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.593.24 11 13.7712.74 8 OPM %46.8055.56 -59.9958.63 - PBDT-6.553.01 PL 6.2413.07 -52 PBT-6.962.55 PL 4.5711.21 -59 NP-7.212.11 PL 2.718.64 -69

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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