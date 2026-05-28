Madhav Copper standalone net profit rises 69.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 102.07% to Rs 84.06 croreNet profit of Madhav Copper rose 69.19% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 102.07% to Rs 84.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.26% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.86% to Rs 234.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales84.0641.60 102 234.20124.67 88 OPM %5.132.74 -4.464.95 - PBDT4.280.84 410 8.685.12 70 PBT3.700.40 825 7.023.46 103 NP2.911.72 69 4.494.69 -4
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:05 AM IST