Madhav Copper standalone net profit rises 69.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.07% to Rs 84.06 crore

Net profit of Madhav Copper rose 69.19% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 102.07% to Rs 84.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.26% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.86% to Rs 234.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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