Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.60% to Rs 254.06 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 4.85% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.60% to Rs 254.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.03% to Rs 27.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 502.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales254.06308.31 -18 502.13610.24 -18 OPM %8.187.28 -13.1810.95 - PBDT20.0117.47 15 49.1545.61 8 PBT16.5113.40 23 35.6330.32 18 NP11.5812.17 -5 27.4225.86 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:51 PM IST