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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales decline 17.60% to Rs 254.06 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 4.85% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.60% to Rs 254.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.03% to Rs 27.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 502.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales254.06308.31 -18 502.13610.24 -18 OPM %8.187.28 -13.1810.95 - PBDT20.0117.47 15 49.1545.61 8 PBT16.5113.40 23 35.6330.32 18 NP11.5812.17 -5 27.4225.86 6

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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