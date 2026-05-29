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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 125.75 crore

Net Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 99.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 38.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 125.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 444.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 475.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 551.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales125.75138.78 -9 551.77676.56 -18 OPM %-23.97-26.17 --26.64-41.73 - PBDT35.55-26.26 LP 52.0413.52 285 PBT-95.15-52.17 -82 -470.88-517.60 9 NP-99.32-38.87 -156 -444.53-475.21 6

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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