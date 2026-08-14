Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 49.94 crore

Net profit of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 117.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 49.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.94157.2921.15-23.2016.053.8115.54-126.9716.42-117.82

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