Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 42.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 42.29% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.340.3229.4128.134.343.054.323.033.232.27

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