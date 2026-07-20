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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhusudan Masala consolidated net profit rises 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhusudan Masala consolidated net profit rises 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 98.28 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Masala rose 55.88% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 98.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.2873.09 34 OPM %11.2610.28 -PBDT9.356.14 52 PBT8.735.55 57 NP6.504.17 56

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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