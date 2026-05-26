Madhusudan Masala consolidated net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.91% to Rs 97.17 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Masala rose 8.48% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.91% to Rs 97.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.17% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 291.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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