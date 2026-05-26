Madhusudan Masala consolidated net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.91% to Rs 97.17 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Masala rose 8.48% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.91% to Rs 97.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.17% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 291.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.1773.11 33 291.71230.92 26 OPM %11.019.74 -11.3210.50 - PBDT9.016.15 47 27.4519.35 42 PBT8.335.55 50 24.9116.98 47 NP6.145.66 8 18.5015.02 23
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST