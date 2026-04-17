Madhya Bharat Agro Products clocks PAT of Rs 59 crore in Q4

Madhya Bharat Agro Products has reported a net profit of Rs 59.75 crore in Q4 FY26, which is which is over four times the PAT of Rs 14.25 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased by 33% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 394.72 crore.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 30.64 crore, up by 13.7% from Rs 26.96 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has registered net profit and revenue of Rs 150.18 crore (up 161.3% YoY) and Rs 1,866.98 crore (up 76.3% YoY), respectively.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products (MBAPL) is engaged in the manufacturing of fertilisers such as DAP/NPK and SSP along with intermediates such as beneficiated rock phosphate, sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid.

The scrip tumbled 6.50% to currently trade at Rs 512 on the NSE.