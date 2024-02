Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 96.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 14.85% to Rs 243.78 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products declined 96.64% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.85% to Rs 243.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 286.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.243.78286.297.3721.6213.9561.456.5055.111.3038.71