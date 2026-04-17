Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 319.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.99% to Rs 394.71 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 319.37% to Rs 59.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 394.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 296.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 161.27% to Rs 150.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.27% to Rs 1866.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1059.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales394.71296.79 33 1866.981059.17 76 OPM %10.4512.15 -12.1313.73 - PBDT39.7335.21 13 210.99128.61 64 PBT30.6526.95 14 174.0594.62 84 NP59.7614.25 319 150.1857.48 161
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST