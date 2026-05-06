Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 96.47% to Rs 883.70 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 22.59% to Rs 17.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.47% to Rs 883.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.19% to Rs 89.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.88% to Rs 3871.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2807.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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