Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 96.47% to Rs 883.70 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 22.59% to Rs 17.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.47% to Rs 883.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.19% to Rs 89.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.88% to Rs 3871.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2807.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales883.70449.79 96 3871.072807.47 38 OPM %1.142.47 -2.372.43 - PBDT17.5514.42 22 114.5495.40 20 PBT13.1010.38 26 97.5780.33 21 NP17.9623.20 -23 89.9898.01 -8
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST