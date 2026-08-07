Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 942.65 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 67.88% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 942.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.942.651240.281.923.5023.7245.8719.6541.8814.6845.71

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