Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 32.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 290.67 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 32.11% to Rs 48.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 290.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.97% to Rs 63.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 1244.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1322.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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