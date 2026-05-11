Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 32.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 290.67 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 32.11% to Rs 48.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 290.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.97% to Rs 63.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 1244.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1322.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales290.67355.21 -18 1244.541322.29 -6 OPM %26.8132.49 -11.8215.95 - PBDT69.83103.46 -33 115.82175.21 -34 PBT62.9896.20 -35 86.07147.79 -42 NP48.5571.51 -32 63.51109.45 -42
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST