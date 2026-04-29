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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud announces JV for manufacturing UAV systems in India

Magellanic Cloud announces JV for manufacturing UAV systems in India

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (JV) to manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems in India.

The company has entered into the JV with Rayonix Tech, an India-based defence technology company, in partnership with XTEND, an Israel-based AI-powered robotics, UAV and software systems company. This development marks a significant step in Magellanic Cloud's expansion within the fast-growing defence and security technology sector.

The joint venture, valued at ~US$11 million (~Rs 100 crore), will establish end-to-end manufacturing, testing, and distribution capabilities in India. These UAVs will cater to the evolving requirements of the armed forces and security agencies, supporting surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission-critical operations.

 

The joint venture aims to cater to the growing demand for advanced UAV systems from India's defence ecosystem. By leveraging XTEND's proven autonomous operating systems and combining them with domestic manufacturing capabilities, the joint venture seeks to deliver mission-critical drone solutions built for Indian operational requirements.

This strategic partnership further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's growing presence in drone technologies, AI-led surveillance, and intelligent infrastructure solutions, reinforcing its position as a technology-driven enterprise focused on emerging and high-growth sectors and investing in future-ready technologies with strong national relevance.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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