Magellanic Cloud arm bags Rs 2-cr Central Railway contract

Magellanic Cloud's wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway, Bhusawal Division, for a contract valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

The contract involves the provision of a CCTV surveillance system, including the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of cameras mounted on metallic poles, with video data stored in network video recorders (NVRs) installed at LC gate buildings. Each station and LC gate will have independent systems, along with a centralized command and control center at Bhusawal for monitoring and operations.

The system will also be equipped with AI-based features for enhanced surveillance capabilities. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed within a period of 6 months.

Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance, and advanced drone-based applications. The company's consolidated net profit declined 2% to Rs 28.63 crore on an 8.3% increase in revenue to Rs 163.93 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.85% to end at Rs 21.52 on the BSE. The stock market will remain shut today on account of Shri Ram Navami.

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