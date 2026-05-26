Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 32.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 205.55 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 32.06% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 205.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.24% to Rs 114.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 697.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 597.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales205.55156.35 31 697.88597.24 17 OPM %25.5528.90 -30.9334.41 - PBDT51.1541.06 25 198.56185.17 7 PBT35.4730.45 16 147.78142.72 4 NP29.4922.33 32 114.23102.69 11
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST