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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud forays into AI smart fuel and retail automation sector

Magellanic Cloud forays into AI smart fuel and retail automation sector

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Subsidiary - Provigil Surveillance receives order of Rs 44.60 lakh from Nayara Energy

Magellanic Cloud announced its strategic expansion into the AI smart fuel and retail automation sector. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a purchase order valued at Rs 44.60 lakh from Nayara Energy to implement an advanced AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Video Analytics Platform across selected Retail Outlets and Oil Depots.

 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST