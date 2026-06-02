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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud gains as arm bags Rs 10-cr railway surveillance order from East Coast Railway

Magellanic Cloud gains as arm bags Rs 10-cr railway surveillance order from East Coast Railway

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud added 1.01% to Rs 25.99 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway's Sambalpur Division for a surveillance infrastructure project worth Rs 9.72 crore.

The contract involves deployment of CCTV surveillance systems at 91 manned non-interlocked level crossing gates across the Sambalpur Division to strengthen monitoring, safety and security of railway assets.

With this latest order, Magellanic Cloud's cumulative railway order book has crossed Rs 250 crore, reinforcing its position in the railway surveillance and infrastructure segment.

The company said the project further strengthens its execution track record in supporting Indian Railways' modernization and safety enhancement initiatives. It added that increasing investments in digital infrastructure, surveillance and asset protection by public sector undertakings and government agencies continue to provide long-term growth opportunities.

 

Magellanic Cloud clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group entities or group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance, and advanced drone-based applications. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.1% to Rs 29.49 crore on a 31.5% increase in revenue to Rs 205.55 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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