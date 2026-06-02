Magellanic Cloud's arm bags Rs 4.31 crore railway surveillance contract

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Western Railway's Hubli Division for a project worth Rs 4.31 crore.

The contract involves the provision of CCTV systems at 75 non-interlocked manned level-crossing gates across the division. The scope of work includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV/video surveillance systems, networking and telecom infrastructure, monitoring system integration, power backup arrangements, solar power systems, computer vision-based gate monitoring solutions, and related ancillary infrastructure.

The order further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's presence in the railway surveillance and safety infrastructure segment. With this contract, the company's cumulative railway sector order book has exceeded Rs 250 crore, reflecting its growing footprint across key railway zones and divisions in India.

The company said the project further strengthens its execution track record in supporting Indian Railways' modernization and safety enhancement initiatives. It added that increasing investments in digital infrastructure, surveillance and asset protection by public sector undertakings and government agencies continue to provide long-term growth opportunities. Magellanic Cloud clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group entities or group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Earlier, Provigil Surveillance had secured a Rs 9.72 crore surveillance infrastructure project from East Coast Railway's Sambalpur Division for the deployment of CCTV systems at 91 manned non-interlocked level-crossing gates.

Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance, and advanced drone-based applications.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.1% to Rs 29.49 crore on a 31.5% increase in revenue to Rs 205.55 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.35% to Rs 25.64 on the BSE.

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