Magellanic Cloud's arm bags Rs 6 crore surveillance contract from South Central Railway

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, for a surveillance infrastructure project valued at Rs 6.25 crore.

The contract involves the deployment of advanced surveillance systems at KVR, GVN and Rajahmundry (RJY) railway stations for the Godavari Pushkaram-2027 event. It also includes the replacement and augmentation of Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) at multiple railway stations, along with the installation of video recording systems in relay rooms and station master rooms across the Vijayawada Division.

The scope of work covers the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of IP-based video surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), networking infrastructure, optical fibre connectivity, UPS systems, earthing, surge protection, system integration, and other associated signalling and telecommunication infrastructure. The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the deal.

Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Managing Director & Global CEO, Magellanic Cloud, said, "This order reinforces the growing confidence that governments continue to place in our surveillance capabilities. We have witnessed strong and consistent order inflows for our surveillance business, particularly from PSUs, reflecting the increasing demand for intelligent, reliable and scalable security infrastructure across critical public assets.

As India accelerates investments in railway modernisation and public safety, we remain well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities while strengthening our leadership in AI-enabled surveillance and mission-critical security solutions."

Magellanic Cloud specialises in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance, and advanced drone-based applications.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.1% to Rs 29.49 crore on a 31.5% increase in revenue to Rs 205.55 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.63% to Rs 31.40 on the BSE.

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