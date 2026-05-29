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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 44.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 44.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 47.61 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings declined 44.81% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 47.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.11% to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 196.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.6145.51 5 196.44176.45 11 OPM %13.7616.35 -16.8719.39 - PBDT6.657.66 -13 34.0435.67 -5 PBT4.146.49 -36 25.1731.05 -19 NP2.664.82 -45 18.4723.12 -20

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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