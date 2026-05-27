Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.10% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.10% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.93% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

0.661.162.3910.4236.365.1748.5452.020.230.221.415.800.230.191.375.580.120.190.643.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News