Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.38% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.38% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.750.3270.6718.750.520.310.520.270.370.27

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