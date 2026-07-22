Magnus Steel & Infra standalone net profit rises 487.80% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 274.36% to Rs 7.30 croreNet profit of Magnus Steel & Infra rose 487.80% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 274.36% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.301.95 274 OPM %33.0124.62 -PBDT2.410.41 488 PBT2.410.41 488 NP2.410.41 488
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST